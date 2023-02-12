Pet Stories: Meet Daisy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Meet Daisy. She is a four-month-old mix breed dog looking for his forever home. Daisy is a large puppy and likely be a large dog. She is extremely playful and absolutely loves attention. She did well with other dogs and would be comfortable in a home by herself or with other dog with her level of energy. Daisy will need a lot of training she will need lots of chew toys, exercise, and would love a lot of space. If you have another dog a meet and greet is highly suggested.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting their first open house for people to take a guided informational tour on February 16th. Registration is required and it is free.

The Roanoke Wedding Crawl is happening March 5th and all proceeds from registration will go to the RVSPCA.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA will host their annual Sit, Stay, Give auction on March 10th through the 19th. Best in Show is an art fundraiser and it will take place on March 24 through the 26th. If you would like to meet Daisy, or any other animal available for adoption, please call or go online to schedule an appointment.

Adoptions times are Monday through Saturday from noon until 7pm. If you have any questions about adopting a pet please call 339-WAGS, that’s 339-9247, or visit their website. If you are in need of assistance with you pet, don’t hesitate to call.

