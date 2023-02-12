Birthdays
VDOT officials warn of possible icy roads Sunday night heading into Monday morning

Road Conditions
Road Conditions(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday’s storm was primarily been a rain event so officials say they didn’t see any major issues with roads so far. But experts still want drivers to be cautious, especially on Sunday night and Monday morning.

VDOT officials say there have been some minor road and pavement impacts from the cold.

They continue to monitor roads as they’re prepared to work around the clock.

“We do have some reports of down trees. Particularly in Floyd County and Carrol County,” said VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond. “We do have some minor road conditions where ice is starting to slide off some of the tree branches and fall into the roadways.”

People in higher elevations are seeing more of those slick conditions.

Remain vigilant as those temperatures dip.

Experts say Carrol County, Floyd County, and the New River Valley could see some refreeze.

They say bridges, ramps, and higher elevations can ice up first.

“We get too overconfident. Particularly if you’re driving in a mountainous area, interstate 77, secondary roads, those corridors. You want to pay particular attention to those bridges and those cooler spots,” explained Bond.

Remember to stay focused and not be distracted while driving.

