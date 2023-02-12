Weather Alert Day: Sunday forecast more soggy than snowy

Rain and a wintry mix this morning

Dynamic cooling could bring heavy, wet snow to a few counties this afternoon

Warmer air return this week

SUNDAY

For a majority of the region, this is going to be a widespread rain event. There’s tons of water with this system with more than 1″ of rain expected across the region Sunday into Sunday night. The storm will likely drag cold air into the storm at times producing a wintry mix or even a period of snow. However, we want to set realistic expectations that this will NOT be a widespread winter storm.

Cold and soggy today. (WDBJ Weather)

Lots of Water: This storm is bringing lots of moisture that under a “normal” winter setup would deliver a wintry scene. Unfortunately, we’re going to be too warm. Temperatures not in our favor: To have a widespread winter storm you need lots of deep, cold air. We don’t have it. This storm will actually have to “pull in/down” some cold air for us to see snow. In the event that makes it in, we’ll have accumulating snow/sleet. Elsewhere, a cold rain is likely. Warm Ground Conditions: It has been very warm. Ground temperatures have been in the 50s/60s lately. The only way to overcome a very warm ground is you have to throw down some cold precipitation. Only areas that have the highest snowfall rates would have to worry about sticking snow and poor travel conditions. Roads will likely be wet.

Cold and wet today. (WDBJ Weather)

Pockets of heavy rain are possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY TIMING:

SUNDAY MORNING: Rain mixed with snow & sleet continue for the next few hours. Roads will still be warm so we don’t anticipate on slick travel for the morning.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The afternoon will be the greatest window for snowfall coverage and accumulation. Expect higher rates in the New River Valley and Highlands during the afternoon.

Pockets of heavy, wet snow are possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY EVENING: Any showers (rain and snow) become more intermittent as we head past sunset. We do expect lows to dip close to freezing for many late Sunday night into Monday, so there could be a refreeze overnight. Watch out for slick spots overnight Sunday and into early Monday.

Impacts for today. (WDBJ Weather)

SNOW/SLEET TOTALS

The best location to see a plowable snow (3″+) is reserved for the higher elevations of North Carolina into Grayson County. This is the only area under a Winter Storm Watch.

Areas in the New River Valley along the I-77 corridor toward Marion, Wytheville and Galax and along the Blue Ridge Parkway toward Floyd and Bent Mountain may see upwards of 1″ to 2″. There could be locally higher totals, but aim for low-end amounts. The Western Alleghany Highlands may also have the potential for an inch or so of snow/sleet.

Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville will likely remain mostly rain with some mixing taking place, but little accumulating snow/sleet is expected.

Only the highest elevations and I-77 corridor stand the chance of accumulating snowfall. (WDBJ7)

IMPACTS

Impacts will vary from place-to-place as conditions will change throughout the day.

This will mostly be a rain event. Watch for ponding water when driving!

Road temperatures are very warm and snow would need to come down heavy to overcome the warm road temperatures to stick. IF that happens, it would only be for a few hour time frame Sunday afternoon.

Church impacts are possible Sunday morning as precipitation begins, but roads likely wouldn’t get bad (if at all) until the afternoon.

May have some precipitation lingering for Super Bowl parties and temperatures will drop to near-freezing overnight, so a refreeze is possible into Monday morning. Be careful for some slick spots.

Keep an eye on the forecast as subtle changes are possible leading up to the onset.

Most roads will simply be wet Sunday afternoon even if any rain changes to snow. The best coverage of sticking snow would be in the western mountains. (WDBJ7)

Any thoughts of wintry weather blow out the door next week as another very warm stretch of weather moves back in. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s late in the week, so our warming trend continues!

Temperature Outlook | Next Week (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

