Weekend Cook-off: Superbowl inspired recipes

Everyone’s getting ready for the big game on Sunday, but you can’t watch it the big game without some big snacks.

The WDBJ7 Weekend Mornin’ team decided to take on the challenge of creating game-day snacks to represent both teams.

Janay Reece and Sophia Borrelli created two recipes with under seven ingredients that can feed seven people.

Sophia chose to represent the Philadelphia Eagles and Janay chose to represent the Kansa City Chiefs.

Meteorologist Christian Johansen served as our judge to decide the winner. Be sure to watch to find out the winner!

Here are the recipes for both dishes:

Philadelphia Eagles Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

A Block of Cream Cheese

2 cans of Chicken or rotisserie chicken

Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Hot Sauce

Ranch

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Put in an oven-safe dish and heat at 350 degrees fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes. Top with cheese top.

Kansas City Chiefs BBQ Chicken Chilli

Ingredients

1/2 a packet of chili seasoning

1/3 cup of Ketchup

One can of black beans

1/4 cup of BBQ sauce

One pack of ground chicken (ground turkey, or ground beef can substitute)

1 cup of Shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Directions: Put all ingredients into a crockpot, including 1/2 cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Cook for 3-4 hours. When finished served with another 1/2 cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese -- add cheese according to your preferred serving.

