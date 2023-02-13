Advice offered for teens during Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - February is Teen Dating Awareness Month, and we welcome Laura Beth Weaver, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, on Here @ Home to discuss the messages teens and their parents need to hear.

She tells us what the Women’s Resource Center does for victims of sexual and domestic violence and how you can get help if needed.

Listen in on our conversation, as we discuss the statistics that are all too real for our teens and the conversations you should have with your teen to raise awareness of dating violence.

For more information, visit their website and if you need it, you can also access their 24/7/365 crisis hotline: 540-639.1123

