Bedford County woman stopped from taking loaded gun onto Roanoke flight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/TSA Release) - A Bedford County woman was prevented from taking her loaded handgun onto a flight Sunday at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The .380 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets.

The gun was caught as the woman entered the security checkpoint, according to TSA. The X-ray unit sounded an alert on the carry-on bag, and after an inspection, the gun was removed by police, who confiscated the gun and cited the woman on weapons charges.

In addition to the citation by airport police, she now faces a financial civil penalty for taking a gun to a TSA security checkpoint, according to TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

“Our TSA team at Roanoke perform their jobs exceptionally well with a keen focus on our mission,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “I hope this serves as a reminder to others in the area to search their carry-on bags before leaving home to ensure that there are no prohibited or illegal items inside. Better yet, start with an empty bag when packing. Any time dangerous items such as loaded guns are brought to a security checkpoint, it represents a serious security and safety concern.”

Per TSA:

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws. Additionally, contacting the respective airline could reveal any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

In 2022, 6,542 guns were caught at 262 of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. 88 percent of them were loaded, according to TSA.

