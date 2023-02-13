Celebrate Valentine’s Day by supporting local businesses

Birthdays
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Layla Khoury-Hanold is a freelance food journalist who covers restaurants and food business profiles for The Roanoker Magazine, food news for the Roanoke Rambler, and restaurant, food and shopping trends for Food Network online. She loves sharing new food finds and supporting independent food businesses.

She joins us on Here @ Home to share six family-friendly local bakeries to celebrate your sweethearts and some of the sweet treats you can enjoy this Valentine’s Day and throughout the month of February.

See her top six places to visit this Valentine’s Day and why she chose them.

For more on Layla, visit her website.

And follow her on Social media: @words_with_layla (Instagram) and @words_withlayla (Twitter).

