A cold start, but temperatures warm today

Precipitation will come to an end from west to east this evening

Warmer air returns for the workweek

Rain chances return for late-week

MONDAY

After our Winter storm yesterday we are starting in the 30s and 40s this morning with some breezy conditions. Winds will slowly shift out of the West today allowing our temperatures to warm this afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with temperatures climbing into the 40s and 50s in the mountains and 50s and 60s to the east.

THIS WEEK

Any thoughts of wintry weather blow out the door next week as another very warm stretch of weather moves back in. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s late in the week, so our warming trend continues!

Our next system looks to bring more rain to the region Thursday into Friday.

