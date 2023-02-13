Birthdays
A cold start, but temperatures warm today

Accumulating snow, sleet and rain will come to an end this evening
Warmer air returns today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Precipitation will come to an end from west to east this evening
  • Warmer air returns for the workweek
  • Rain chances return for late-week

MONDAY

After our Winter storm yesterday we are starting in the 30s and 40s this morning with some breezy conditions. Winds will slowly shift out of the West today allowing our temperatures to warm this afternoon.

Breezy wind continue through the day.
Breezy wind continue through the day.(WDBJ Weather)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with temperatures climbing into the 40s and 50s in the mountains and 50s and 60s to the east.

Warmer and breezy today.
Warmer and breezy today.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Any thoughts of wintry weather blow out the door next week as another very warm stretch of weather moves back in. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s late in the week, so our warming trend continues!

Temperature Outlook | Next Week
Temperature Outlook | Next Week(WDBJ Weather)

Our next system looks to bring more rain to the region Thursday into Friday.

Our next best chance of rain arrives Thursday into Friday.
Our next best chance of rain arrives Thursday into Friday.(WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities.
Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities.(WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

