Create a breakfast delight for your valentine

Tips on how to create a delicious dish for your loved one
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - David Arnold, owner of Famous Toastery in Roanoke, joins us on Here @ Home to share some tips on creating a delicious breakfast for your loved one this Valentine’s Day.

He shares ways to create a stuffed French Toast, Avocado Benedict and house-made mimosas.

Watch his tips to create a beautiful and memorable Valentine dish!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

