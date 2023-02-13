Create a breakfast delight for your valentine

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - David Arnold, owner of Famous Toastery in Roanoke, joins us on Here @ Home to share some tips on creating a delicious breakfast for your loved one this Valentine’s Day.

He shares ways to create a stuffed French Toast, Avocado Benedict and house-made mimosas.

Watch his tips to create a beautiful and memorable Valentine dish!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.