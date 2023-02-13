Birthdays
Danville high school closed Monday after threat

(wdbj7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at George Washington High School in Danville are learning virtually Monday because of a threat aimed at the school.

The threat was delivered Monday morning, according to Principal Reyhan Deskins, who did not share the nature of the threat or how it was delivered.

Deskins said students and staff were sent home as a precaution for school officials and police to search the school.

