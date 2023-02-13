Birthdays
Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department teaches children about fire safety

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County first responders taught children about fire safety on Monday.

Firefighters hosted a kid friendly fire safety training at the Eagle Rock Library.

The crew went over what to do in case of a fire or another emergency. Children learned how to stop, drop and roll and what to do if a fire breaks out.

Eagle Rock’s volunteer fire department deputy chief explained how many of the fires they respond to are preventable.

”I believe that the children tend to take things a little bit more seriously than the adults sometimes,” Bobby Simmons said. “Things like this seem to stick with them for long periods of time. If we can get that message out there and teach those things, we’ll have some success with fire prevention.”

Simmons also said it’s important children learn what to do before a fire happens.

