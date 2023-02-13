Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Grant money helping Montgomery Museum digitize museum material

Montgomery Museum
Montgomery Museum(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is ramping up its technology in the museum thanks to a grant from the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

The museum received $25,000. The funds will be used to digitize the museum’s library and will add interactive electronic exhibits to the museum floor. In addition, this will create an Education Lab housing the digital elements.

“This will really allow us to enhance the research capabilities that we currently have in our library up here, and the biggest part is that it makes all of our history and our archives much more accessible to the general public,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum Casey Jenkins said.

The museum expects the work to be completed in the spring and summer.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Only the highest elevations and I-77 corridor stand the chance of accumulating snowfall.
Weather Alert Day: Precipitation ends this evening; refreeze possible Monday morning
Curtis E. Keaton, Jr, 39 of Roanoke
Man faces malicious wounding charge after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions.” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
Road Conditions
VDOT officials warn of possible icy roads heading into Monday morning

Latest News

Celebrate Valentine’s Day By Supporting Local Businesses
Celebrate Valentine’s Day By Supporting Local Businesses
Step Out to Cure Scleroderma
Step Out to Cure Scleroderma
Gretna Fatal Shooting in Pittsylvania County... 2.12.23
Gretna Fatal Shooting in Pittsylvania County... 2.12.23
More rain is on the way later this week.
Monday, February 13 - Evening Outlook
The latest report, released at the end of January 2023, shows the number of fatal drug...
Virginia’s fatal overdoses dropped slightly in first three quarters of 2022