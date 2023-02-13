Grant money helping Montgomery Museum digitize museum material

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is ramping up its technology in the museum thanks to a grant from the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

The museum received $25,000. The funds will be used to digitize the museum’s library and will add interactive electronic exhibits to the museum floor. In addition, this will create an Education Lab housing the digital elements.

“This will really allow us to enhance the research capabilities that we currently have in our library up here, and the biggest part is that it makes all of our history and our archives much more accessible to the general public,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Museum Casey Jenkins said.

The museum expects the work to be completed in the spring and summer.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.