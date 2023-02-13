Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Henry Elementary School makes Valentine’s Day goodie bags for local nursing homes

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Henry Elementary School are putting together goodie bags for seniors to show them some love this Valentine’s Day.

Third grade teacher Katrell Ramsey has been organizing the program for six years.

“When I first started, I thought was going to be a one time thing,” said Katrell Ramsey, third grade teacher at Henry Elementary School. “But, we took some of the students with us to deliver them and just seeing how happy and surprised the residents were, that somebody else was thinking of them, was just heartwarming.”

The goodie bags include snacks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, and more. They also come with handwritten Valentine’s Day cards from the students.

“It’s a little teachable moment when we’re talking to them about the nursing home and why we’re doing this. Some of them even have family members, or have known somebody at a nursing home. So, then it touches them a little bit closer to home,” added Ramsey.

This year, they raised $800 in donations from parents to make around 180 goodie bags for three different nursing homes.

“That first year, we sponsored maybe 30 residents at the local nursing home. So, each year, it has grown. Now, this year is probably the biggest amount of bags we’ve been able to do,” explained Ramsey.

They will be delivering the goodie bags to Franklin Health and Rehab Monday evening and Fork Mountain Rest Home next week.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Only the highest elevations and I-77 corridor stand the chance of accumulating snowfall.
Weather Alert Day: Precipitation ends this evening; refreeze possible Monday morning
Curtis E. Keaton, Jr, 39 of Roanoke
Man faces malicious wounding charge after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions.” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest
Road Conditions
VDOT officials warn of possible icy roads heading into Monday morning

Latest News

No credible evidence of gun present at Rustburg HS dance over the weekend
Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa Craft and Vendor Fair is Saturday
Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa Craft and Vendor Fair is Saturday
Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa Craft and Vendor Fair is Saturday
Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa Craft and Vendor Fair is Saturday
Montgomery Museum
Grant money helping Montgomery Museum digitize museum material