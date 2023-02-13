Lynchburg man helped integrate tennis, coaching Arthur Ashe, and Althea Gibson

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A foundation in Lynchburg is working to restore a home to honor a historic black figure in the community.

Dr. Robert Walter “Whirlwind” Johnson broke barriers as the first African American physician to practice at Lynchburg General Hospital.

“He was my personal doctor,” said Elmer Reid Jr.

And a force for change in the sports world.

“The man did everything,” added Reid.

Reid grew up across the street from Johnson. he remembers getting invited to join him in playing tennis. As he tells it, Johnson originally started playing to stay in shape, even building a tennis court in his backyard. Seeing the lack of space for black athletes, he created the American Tennis Association Junior Development Program.

“He took us up and down the east coast and we have to go all half of the night and as soon as we got there, we started playing tennis,” explained Reid.

At 10 years old, Reid says he didn’t know why they weren’t allowed in certain places. It wasn’t until he was older, the impact of segregation was fully understood.

“Well, we had to stay at people’s houses,” said Reid. “They housed us and fed us because we couldn’t stay in the hotels around the tennis courts.”

The group faced many challenges navigating the sport during Jim Crow.

“Much like some things that we still experience today, there were occasions where they would show up at tournaments only to find out that they had been defaulted,” said Jolynn Johnson Smith.

Johnson is recognized as a driving force for the integration of tennis. Drawing hundreds of young black athletes to train in his backyard, two of which became grand slam champions.

“Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson were the first two African Americans who were internationally known because they both won at Wimbledon and the US Open,” added Jolynn.

Jolynn is Johnson’s granddaughter and president of the Whirlwind Johnson Foundation. In 2022 the group was granted 100,000 dollars to restore his home.

“When African Americans could not stay in hotels it is rumored that my grandfather had people there like Duke Ellington, Roy Campanella, Jackie Robinson, Marian Anderson. as they would come through the south or south through the north,” said Jolynn.

Their goal is to turn the home into a museum, to educate others on his legacy.

“He was a person of inclusiveness, education, and teaching people life lessons. and I think that is a story that we need to further with the community here as well as internationally. so, people know what a stellar person Dr. J. was,” explained Jolynn.

Until then, Reid will keep maintaining the court where his love for tennis began.

“He taught me how to play tennis and that tennis took me a long way,” added Reid.

