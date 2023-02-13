No. 14 Virginia Tech baseball set to open new season following Super Regional appearance

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2022, it was Oklahoma who got the final celebration at English Field, ending Virginia Tech’s historic baseball season by clinching the Blacksburg Super Regional.

But despite falling just one win short of a trip to Omaha, head coach John Szefc says that deep postseason run has prepared his guys for a new campaign.

“I think the one thing that will separate us this year from last year is the experience factor in the postseason,” said Szefc at Monday’s preseason press conference. “We have a lot of guys returning from last year’s team that had never played in the postseason. They had never played in an NCAA regional. Some of them had never played in an ACC tournament before. I just think having that experience factor, there’s a lot of intangible stuff there that hopefully puts our guys in a better place where we’ll get there this year.”

The Hokies lost four of their best bats to the MLB Draft last spring, but still boast plenty of firepower, including preseason All-Americans Jack Hurley and Carson DeMartini.

Tech led the ACC in home runs last year, and both players say this lineup could be even more dangerous.

“Our offense has been really good this preseason,” said Hurley. “Arguably better than last year’s preseason. It’s been really strong. A lot of homers and extra-base hits and some new guys stepping up to some different roles. So it should be really exciting to watch these guys kind of develop into the players that we need them to become.”

“I think our team this year might even look better than last year’s team,” added DeMartini. “Just the fact that we’re just so pitching dominant. Last year was kind of a question mark. Obviously, we knew on the inside what we had, but the outside really didn’t know. But I mean this year, man, we got established guys on the mound plus the addition of new bats in the lineup. I’m very excited for what we’ve got this year.”

Drue Hackenberg, meanwhile, is Virginia Tech’s first returning All-American pitcher, after going 7-1 in ACC play as a freshman.

While he won’t take anyone by surprise this year, the righty is ready to lead a staff that remains mostly intact.

“Just going out there doing what I always do, you know, just trusting my stuff, sticking to what I got going out there, attacking those hitters as well as I can,” said Hackenberg. “Obviously, having the age, having the experience now, understanding those lineups a little better is a big thing coming into the offseason.”

The Hokies open a new campaign Friday with a three-game weekend series at the College of Charleston.

