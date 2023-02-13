Pulaski enters next phase of downtown traffic changes

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is making changes to its downtown driving patterns with the goal of eventually increasing visitation to the downtown area.

The town is slowly rolling out traffic changes.

“We actually bagged the flashing red lights that have been flashing, along with stop signs at the intersection of West Main and Washington and West Main and Jefferson,” Pulaski’s Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.

There will be more changes in the coming weeks.

“We’ll actually start rerouting the traffic on Washington so they will only travel in the right lanes as they start to get ready for two-way traffic on Third Street, so we’re trying to get people acclimated slowly to the various changes,” Burcham said.

The end goal is for the two-way traffic to entice more people to shop and live in downtown Pulaski.

“What I have discovered and others have, is that when you do two-way traffic, you open up for people the idea that business can occur on the other side of the street and we certainly see that happen other places and are anticipating that here in the town,” Burcham said.

The Pulaski Police Department says it’s important people pay attention to the changes.

“We want to make sure that everyone is aware that do need to stop on all four sides, and then just proceed like you normally would for a four-way stop sign,” Pulaski Police Department’s Community Relations Specialist Sonia Ramsey said.

In anticipation for increased foot traffic on Main Street, the police department says it’s important to pay attention for pedestrians.

“We’re going to have some new businesses coming to downtown and with the parking areas and everything, we need to make sure that we’re allowing the pedestrians the right of way as they should have it,” Ramsey said.

