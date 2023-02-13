Birthdays
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.(Animal Rescue League of El Paso)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A dog who escaped her new owners in Texas ran back to the animal shelter she was adopted from, the shelter said.

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.

“Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in,” the shelter said.

Staff rushed to the shelter in the middle of the night to help Bailey. They put her in the kennel she used to call home for so long.

“She lived at the shelter for soooo long this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home,” the shelter wrote.

It’s unclear exactly how Bailey evaded her new owners, but the shelter said she was successfully reunited with her forever family.

To ease any concerns, the shelter also said they are “very confident that Bailey is well cared for and loved,” and they plan to stay in touch with Bailey’s family.

“So happy that she’s home safe,” the shelter said.

