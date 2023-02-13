Roanoke County receives federal funding to start improvements at Wood Haven Technology Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improvements are coming to Wood Haven Technology Park near the I-81 and 581 interchange. Roanoke County and the Western Virginia Water Authority are going to be increasing the water capacity for the entire area.

$820,000 is pouring into Wood Haven Technology Park. The water authority’s director of public relations explained that money will go toward installing a second water line from Spring Hollow.

“One of the challenges to get water in this area that this grant fund is really going to help us with, is we have to bore under interstate 81, which is an expensive project to do,” Sarah Baumgardner said.

Congressman Morgan Griffith helped secure the grant money from federal funding. Roanoke County’s administrator explained adding an additional water line will increase the water supply significantly.

“Right now, we have water capacity for about half a million gallons a day and this project, combined with some other improvements that the water authority can make, could give us up to five million gallons of water availability a day,” Richard Caywood said.

Caywood explained increasing the water supply for the 110 acre site will bring in potential businesses, like high tech manufactures.

“Just being able to provide a large amount of water is very important to certain businesses,” Caywood said. “We’re trying to attract things to build the future for the Valley for the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years, and those take place one investment at a time.”

Roanoke County is working with the Roanoke Regional Partnership and the Western Virginia Water Authority for the project. Baumgardner explained this is one of the water authority’s projects focused on improvements throughout the Roanoke Valley.

“It brings better water quality, it helps with the fire flow, it helps with economic development,” Baumgardner said. “It’s part of our really long range master plan of how we’re going to serve the area.”

Improving the water capacity is one of the first steps to bringing in new companies.

“We’re really looking for something that the Roanoke Valley can be proud of, we as a county can be proud of and then hopefully, somebody would be a very good neighbor,” Caywood said.

Roanoke County announced the federal funding grant on Monday so officials explained there’s still a lot of planning to be done.

The water authority hopes to start construction on the water line by fall 2023 and have it completed by February 2024.

