Roanoke gas prices down over the last week; still higher than a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Gas Buddy Release) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke.

Prices in Roanoke are still 15.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.53 per gallon, the lowest level since March 5, 2022.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Roanoke was priced at $2.99/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of 50 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.89/g, while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g today. The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

February 13, 2022: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

February 13, 2021: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

February 13, 2020: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 13, 2019: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 13, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

February 13, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 13, 2016: $1.58/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

February 13, 2015: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

February 13, 2014: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

February 13, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.27/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29/g.

Winston-Salem- $3.24/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.28/g.

Virginia- $3.24/g, down 9.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.33/g.

