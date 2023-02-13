Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash that ended a police chase.

Rebel R. Hodges, 35, died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

Police responded to the crash early the morning of Saturday, Feb. 11 on Route 460, a half-mile west of Route 61.

Police say Hodges was speeding in a Chevrolet Prizm westbound on Route 460, being chased by the Giles County Sheriff’s Office. He ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned before running off the left side of the road, hitting a guardrail and sliding down a hill. State police say the crash didn’t involve contact between the Prizm and the chasing cruisers.

A passenger in the Prizm was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She had been wearing a seatbelt.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says shortly before the crash, one of its deputies pulled over the driver of the Prizm for a “routine traffic stop.” The driver stopped at a service station just outside the town of Narrows, and the deputy got out of his cruiser to walk to the Prizm. The driver then sped off, leading the deputy to began chasing it, joined by a Pearisburg Police officer as the driver of the Prizm sped through Narrows, according to the sheriff’s office.

Neither the deputy nor the officer got close enough to witness the crash, which is being investigated by state police.

