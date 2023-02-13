Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever is responsible for the shooting death of a man Sunday night.

About 10:30 p.m. February 12, 2023, deputies were called regarding a report of shots being fired near an Air BnB on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake community of Gretna. The victim had already been taken via private vehicle to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna, where he died.

The sheriff’s office has identified him as Jonathan Robertson, 28 from Pittsville. His body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931 or Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044. If your information leads to the arrest of anyone held responsible in this case, you may be eligible for up to a $5,000 cash reward, and you may remain anonymous. Information can also be emailed to sar@pittgov.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.