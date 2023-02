ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Evidence of shots being fired Sunday night at The View at Blue Ridge Commons apartments have been confirmed by Roanoke Police.

Police say they do not consider there to be any further danger to the community.

WDBJ7 photo (WDBJ7)

WDBJ7 was at the scene and is awaiting further details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.