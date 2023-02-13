Birthdays
Step out to cure Scleroderma

Annual walk helps raise awareness of this often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Scleroderma is an often life-threatening inflammatory and vascular disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissue. In its most aggressive form, the lungs, heart, kidneys, esophagus and gastrointestinal tract are severely damaged.

Scar tissue, caused by an overproduction of collagen, can result in the loss of hand mobility and cause painful, disfiguring facial changes. While primarily affecting women between the ages of 30-50, it also strikes men and children across all ages and ethnic boundaries. To date, there is no known cause or cure.

The Amherst Woman’s Club, Sweet Briar College, National Scleroderma Foundation and other local businesses are sponsoring the 3rd Annual “Stepping Out To Cure Scleroderma” Walk Saturday, March 4. 2023 at the Sweet Briar College Fitness and Athletic Center (FAC) indoor track.

Registration starts at 9:00; the walk begins at 10:00 followed by a live auction of items donated by local businesses at 11:00.

Some of the items for auction are homemade quilt, Mantle Clock, various baskets such as Men’s, Ladies, Pet, Wine, Breakfast, etc. Each basket is valued between $75.00-$100.00.

Registration is $25.00, with children under 12 free. Each registered participant receives a T-shirt. You’re encouraged to form teams and walk in honor of or memory of an individual with a Scleroderma diagnosis or related disease. You can register online at national.scleroderma.org.

