Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa Craft and Vendor Fair is Saturday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craft and Vendor Fair is set for Saturday, February 18 in Salem.

The event is sponsored by the Lambda Chapter of VA Alpha Delta Kappa, an International Teacher Sorority. The proceeds from vendor registrations and bake sale help the sorority give a yearly $2,000 scholarship to a worthy person (often a high school graduate) who is committed to becoming a teacher.

The last fair, the 7th, was in 2020, and has been canceled each year since because of COVID19. Organizers say they are looking forward to having crafters, vendors, bakers, and other sponsors back in action.

The fair began as a couple booths in a small church. Now, it fills a school gym with lots to see and buy, including jewelry, wood working, artists, crafters, food, services, clothing, candles, pampered chef and much more!

Stefanie Fowler, a Lambda member and the VA Alpha Delta Kappa State chaplain, stopped by 7@four to chat up the event.

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Where: Andrew Lewis Middle School Gymnasium, 616 College Avenue, Salem, VA

Hours: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Free Admission, Over 50 booths, door prizes, bakes sale for snacks/sweets, cafe for lunch items.

