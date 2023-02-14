Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Affordable Energy Act continues to advance in General Assembly

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - High electric bills have gotten the attention of state lawmakers. And legislation they say could make a difference is advancing in the General Assembly.

House Bill 1321 and its companion Senate Bill 1604 would give state regulators more power to review a utility’s base rates – ensuring they are “just and reasonable” while allowing the utility to earn a fair rate of return.

“Madame Chair I simply ask that our colleagues join us in acting and voting on behalf of our neighbors, the little guys and the little gals, in this simple and I would say powerful reassertion of protection for them,” said Del. Lee Ware (R-Powhatan).

The legislation has bipartisan support.

And when it came up in a House committee earlier this month, advocates included representatives of the Governor, the Attorney General and groups as diverse as the Virginia Poverty Law Center and Americans for Prosperity.

“We are thankful that this was brought forward again this year,” said Dana Wiggins with the Virginia Poverty Law Center. “Our goal has always been to have ratepayers protected by providing the fairest process possible.”

In the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, members approved the Affordable Energy Act on a vote of 12-0.

The legislation has more votes ahead, but should make it out of the legislature.

And representatives of Governor Glenn Youngkin have said he supports the measure.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Only the highest elevations and I-77 corridor stand the chance of accumulating snowfall.
Weather Alert Day: Precipitation ends this evening; refreeze possible Monday morning
Curtis E. Keaton, Jr, 39 of Roanoke
Man faces malicious wounding charge after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Holbrook speaks to the media Thursday evening.
“I do not regret my actions.” Bedford County School Board member speaks after arrest

Latest News

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia House and Senate name budget conferees
Dr. Robert Walter "Whirlwind" Johnson
Lynchburg man helped integrate tennis, coaching Arthur Ashe, and Althea Gibson
2023 VT Baseball Preview
2023 VT Baseball Preview
A Local Look At Fire Safety For Kids
A Local Look At Fire Safety For Kids