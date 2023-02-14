Birthdays
Alex Ovechkin away from Capitals to attend to family matter

By Stephen Whyno
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals say Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one. No further details were released.

It’s unclear exactly how long Ovechkin will be gone.

Coach Peter Laviolette does not expect Ovechkin to be back this week and thinks the captain will be out for the foreseeable future. The Capitals play two home games this week before facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL’s Stadium Series outdoors in Raleigh on Saturday night.

