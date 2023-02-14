Alex Ovechkin away from Capitals to attend to family matter

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals say Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one. No further details were released.

It’s unclear exactly how long Ovechkin will be gone.

Coach Peter Laviolette does not expect Ovechkin to be back this week and thinks the captain will be out for the foreseeable future. The Capitals play two home games this week before facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL’s Stadium Series outdoors in Raleigh on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.