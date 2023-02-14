Alzheimer’s Foundation offers tips for dementia-friendly Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valentine’s Day can bring challenges to families dealing with dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is encouraging caregivers to honor the love and bond between loved ones by following the Four R’s.

1. Reminisce - this can include going through old photos with your loved one and describing them. Don’t forget to describe who is in the photo, where it was taken, and the occasion.

2. Reconnect - Dementia can make it challenging to do everything exactly as before. Sharing a meal, going for a walk, or watching a familiar movie with your loved one can help them stay connected.

3. Relate - Know what type of gestures your loved one responds to positively and try to use that love language. Some ideas include getting fresh flowers for the table, or spending quality time together.

4. Reaffirm - Families can write a Valentine’s card and read it aloud. Even if your loved one can no longer grasp the full meaning, communicating can help make the holiday more enjoyable.

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia can be tough on caregivers. In case you or someone you know needs help, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers ways to connect with licensed social workers anytime of day.

Caregivers can call 866-232-8484.

Text messaging is available at 646-586-5283.

Those who prefer web chat can click here. Services online are offered in multiple languages.

