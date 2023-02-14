Averett University and Danville Community College partner to offer new aviation program

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Cougars and the Knights are teaming up to create a new Aviation Mechanics Program for their students.

Averett has been training future pilots for 40 years, but have never had a maintenance program.

“Being in aviation, we knew that there was a great need on the Aviation Maintenance Technician side. “All we do currently is train pilots. So, that’s when the conversation started with DCC.”

DCC students will be able to get their associates degree in Aviation Mechanics through the program, and then pursue their bachelor’s as an Averett student.

The new program will be only the fifth in the state.

“We know this is already a flourishing developing economy here in Danville,” said Dr. Cornelius Johnson, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Services for DCC. “We think that having an Aviation Mechanics Program will contribute to a growing economy already.”

The program will take place at the Aviation Center in Danville, but they hope to expand the current facility in anticipation for the additional students.

“We value Averett in helping us create this pathway. Aviation Maintenance is a growing profession. Data shows is going to grow by at least by 6%, over the next 10 years. That translates to about 13,000 jobs across the country. So, DCC feels like we can positively positively contribute to this deficit, in terms of a pipeline of workers.”

The new Aviation Mechanics program will take flight in the fall of 2024.

