Christiansburg athlete tackles new challenge with women’s football league

(WDBJ) - Challenges have never been something Christiansburg native Makayla Brown shies away from.

“One of my favorite quotes growing up is ‘there’s no growth and comfort and there’s no comfort in growth,’” she says. “I think that this is definitely pushing me out of my comfort zone a little bit but I think in return, I’m growing both physically and mentally being a part of a team, and kind of challenging myself daily for that.”

Brown was a standout athlete at Christiansburg High school whether it was softball or powderpuff. She moved to Utah to be closer to her fiancé, but is embarking on something new. Now, the middle school computer science teacher is starting a new journey.

“I always enjoyed watching college football with my family. Playing it was definitely fun in high school. When I had this opportunity to try out I thought, ‘why not? Let’s try it.’”

The tryouts resulted in a spot on the Utah Falconz, a group in the Women’s National Football Conference, a 17 team league in its fourth year.

“We practice three days a week and then we have workouts two days a week. Our first game is in April,” adds Brown.

She will fill a spot on the offensive line but says that building relationships with her teammates and giving back to her community fills a spot in her heart.

“We’re all super close, we have a lot of events, team events that we go to since we are a nonprofit, we also do a lot of volunteer work to give back to the community, which of course I think makes us stronger as a team. Every time we get together, we always just have such a fun time. The energy is always super high and we just we really enjoy it.”

Enjoying the comradery, while setting an example.

“I think that you can do anything you put your mind to just kind of be authentic and unique to who you are and don’t let that stop you from doing whatever it is that you want to do. I know it’s not probably stereotypical that a girl plays football but I think that’s awesome. I think that regardless of who you are, you can do what you want to do regardless of if it maybe doesn’t quite fit that stereotype.”

