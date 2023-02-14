Clarence Thomas statue backed by Republicans in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia lawmakers are again trying to erect a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta, but Democrats are attacking the move as an insensitive display of partisan power.

The Georgia state Senate voted 32-20 along party lines on Tuesday to mandate a statue of the Pin Point, Georgia, native. The bill moves to the state House for more debate.

Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah represents Thomas’ birthplace. He says Thomas’ achievements should be honored.

Democrats, though, say Thomas’ legal positions are offensive and he should not be memorialized at the state Capitol.

