Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Clarence Thomas statue backed by Republicans in Georgia

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Justice delivers speech at Notre Dame
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Justice delivers speech at Notre Dame(WNDU)
By Jeff Amy
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia lawmakers are again trying to erect a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Georgia native Clarence Thomas on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta, but Democrats are attacking the move as an insensitive display of partisan power.

The Georgia state Senate voted 32-20 along party lines on Tuesday to mandate a statue of the Pin Point, Georgia, native. The bill moves to the state House for more debate.

Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah represents Thomas’ birthplace. He says Thomas’ achievements should be honored.

Democrats, though, say Thomas’ legal positions are offensive and he should not be memorialized at the state Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
WDBJ7 photo
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
This loaded handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at...
Bedford County woman stopped from taking loaded gun onto Roanoke flight
Gretna Fatal Shooting in Pittsylvania County... 2.12.23
Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Averett Aviation
Averett University and Danville Community College partner to offer new aviation program
Surveillance images of those involved in February 2023 Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in...
Surveillance images released of people involved with Danville park damage
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville to hire first Spanish-speaking community health worker
Surveillance images of those involved in February 2023 Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in...
Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in Danville
Alex Ovechkin away from Capitals to attend to family matter