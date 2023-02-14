Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Covenant’s Zach Pirtle signs with VMI football

Zach Pirtle
Zach Pirtle(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the Covenant School, a signing celebration was held for wide receiver Zach Pirtle. He signed with the Virginia Military Institute.

Pirtle had almost 900 yards receiving this past season with 16 touchdowns in 9 games, leading the Eagles to an 8-man league championship.

The first-team all-state receiver says he’s ready for the challenge of playing at a military school like VMI.

“I have an interest in the military, my father was in the military. I chose VMI for the discipline and the structure that it gives you, great football, the coaching staff. I’m excited for it. I’m nervous a little bit but I’m ready for this challenge. I’m going into it prepared, but I’m excited to venture on in this part of my life,” Pirtle said.

Pirtle says he’ll be a receiver and running back at VMI.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
WDBJ7 photo
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
This loaded handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at...
Bedford County woman stopped from taking loaded gun onto Roanoke flight
Gretna Fatal Shooting in Pittsylvania County... 2.12.23
Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Alex Ovechkin away from Capitals to attend to family matter
Dr. Robert Walter "Whirlwind" Johnson
Lynchburg man helped integrate tennis, hosting Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson
2023 VT Baseball Preview
2023 VT Baseball Preview
Virginia Tech sophomore Warren Holzemer gets ready to take batting practice at English Field.
No. 14 Virginia Tech baseball set to open new season following Super Regional appearance