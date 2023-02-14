Danville school closed for second day during threat investigation

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - George Washington High School in Danville is closed Tuesday with virtual learning underway for a second straight day as a precaution, as Danville Police investigate an emailed threat.

Danville Police are working with Danville Public Schools and Virginia State Police to investigate the threat received Monday, Feb. 13 by an employee.

Police say while the source of the threat has not been determined, there appears to be no credible evidence of a threat against GW students.

