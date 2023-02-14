Birthdays
Florists prepare for busy Valentine’s Day

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Florists in our hometowns are getting ready for Valentine’s Day.

Mark Frye, the owner of Creative Occasions said this is the biggest day of the year for his business.

“The highest volume and subsequently, the most challenging day that we face as florists, but I think at the end of the day, it goes back to those relationships you have with people and this holiday carries with it so much expectation. So if they’ve entrusted us with the ability to send this very important message to someone that they care about, then that’s kinda a big deal,” said Frye.

According to the National Retail Federation, fifty two percent of Americans plan on celebrating the day.

Thirty seven percent of those people plan on spending money on flowers, which might cost you more this year.

“That ripple effect that you see at the gas pumps and the grocery store has happened here and so our costs are literally twenty to forty percent higher on some items than they were last year,” said Frye.

Frye said he will have pre-made pieces you can pick up over at Creative Occasions.

