Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Several people were arrested last week on a variety of drug charges after the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit was aided by Bedford Probation and Parole, the Town of Bedford Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the United States Marshals Service.

“Marc Miller- (2 cts) Distribution of Schedule I or II

Joseph Love – Possession of Schedule I or II

Merky Kiser – (2 cts) Distribution of Schedule I or II

Devin Crawford – (2 cts) Distribution of Schedule I or II

Terrence Delledera- (2 cts) Distribution of Schedule I or II

The following individuals still have outstanding indictments for their arrest.

Carol Johnson – (2 cts) Distribution of Schedule I or II

Ashley McGuire – Possession of a Schedule I or II”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, others were also arrested on various probation violations.

