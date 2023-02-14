Birthdays
Henry County man charged for cocaine, meth offenses

Dana Reynolds mugshot
Dana Reynolds mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County man has been charged for several drug-related offenses.

Dana Juan Reynolds, 44, is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

February 14, 2023, Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Willie Craig Road in Bassett.

The sheriff’s office says suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and cash were seized during the investigation, and when deputies entered the home, Reynolds was trying to destroy narcotics. 

Charges include:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine after having two or more prior convictions in violation of 18.2-248
  • Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine after having two or more prior convictions in violation of 18.2-248
  • Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana more than one ounce less than five pounds in violation of 18.2-248.1

