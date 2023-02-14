Birthdays
BBB takes a look at romance scams

The signs and dangers to be aware of when looking for love
(Arizona's Family)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lots of people go online looking for love, but it’s important to know the dangers that are out there, so you don’t get scammed out of your money.

We sit down with Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Virginia, to talk about these types of scams and what to look out for.

She talks about how to spot scammers who will often say they can’t meet you in person. They might say they’re living or traveling outside the country, working on an oil rig, in the military, or working with an international organization. They often ask you for money and tell you how to pay.

Wheeler also goes into the telltale signs of a fake dating website, app, and/or profile.

Listen in on our conversation before you start diving into this world - looking for love- but finding nothing but heartache.

