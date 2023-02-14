Missing Franklin County dogs found dead

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two dogs reported stolen from a park in Rocky Mount have been found dead, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

About 3:15 p.m. February 14, 2023, deputies and Animal Control were called to the 500 block of Carolina Springs Road, where a caller had found two dead black labs on the side of the road. The dogs have been identified as the two black labs, Colby and Caleb, taken from the Waid Park area last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dogs have been taken to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg to determine causes of death.

A statement from the sheriff’s office reads, “We are appalled at this senseless tragedy and extend our condolences to the owners of these dogs.”

Anyone with information that might help this investigation is asked to call (540) 483-3000.

