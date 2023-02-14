Birthdays
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors commend school resource officer who saved middle school student

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors chair Sherri Blevins presents a letter of commendation...
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors chair Sherri Blevins presents a letter of commendation to Deputy and School Resource Officer Steven Parks Monday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Feb. 14, 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer Steven Parks sprang into action in late January to save Auburn Middle School student Cody Linkous after he choked on a pretzel.

Montgomery County leaders have taken the time to thank Parks for his life-saving actions that day. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, chair Sherri Blevins presented Parks with a letter of commendation at Monday night’s meeting.

The letter said in part: “Our Board has always valued public safety in our community. We believe School Resource Officers serve a significant and worthwhile purpose in our schools. We know each School Resource Officer interacts with the students in our community throughout the week and serves as an excellent example for them. Now, Deputy Parks has highlighted yet another reason for the importance of having School Resource Officers in our schools. His training and dedication to his profession has provided a very happy and priceless ending to what would have otherwise been a tragedy that no one should have to face.”

Blevins also presented Parks with a special cup after he compared his bond and protection of students with that of a sheepdog. The cup read, “I choose to believe, I believe in the power of a calling, I believe in hope, I believe in the power of will, in justice, in a new day and in making a difference. I am a sheep dog.”

Blevins finished by saying “We so value you. We are thankful and grateful for you and I cannot tell you how proud I am of the sheriff’s department and all of our deputies and resource officers. And how important and what a vital role you play in keeping our kids safe.”

The Botetourt County Planning Commission listens to development manager Daniel Cyrus Monday...
Permits for 300 unit apartment complex head to Botetourt County Board of Supervisors
Permits Approved For Daleville Apartment Plans
Local School Resource Officer Honored By Board Of Supervisors
