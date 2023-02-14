Permits for 300 unit apartment complex head to Botetourt County Board of Supervisors

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the coming years, a four story, 300 unit apartment complex could be coming to Botetourt County off Route 220. The almost 21.9 acre property is located between the Daleville Cemetery and Freedom First Credit Union.

“We all know and understand the demand for housing in this region,” said Daniel Cyrus, development manager.

The property is owned by Invest Properties LLC and Whisper Hill LLC, but TPB Enterprises LLC is the developer seeking approval of two special use permits. One to increase the density allowed to be 13.99 units per acre, the second to raise the allowable building height to just over 55 feet.

“The multifamily units in that particular area, our use, it’s allowed by right, however, only up to a certain density. The pitched roofs that we’ve shown here, we feel like have a little bit more of a residential look, then that of a flat roof,” said Cyrus.

The Botetourt County Planning Commission approved the density permit 3-2 and the height permit 5-0. Concerns were raised by residents and commissioners about the density and traffic this could bring to the area.

“It does impact our citizens, it does impact my district and it does impact me because I’ll drive through that every day twice a day,” said Tim Snyder, who represents the Amsterdam District.

But overall the commissioners saw the positive this project can have.

“Density is where I’m having a little bit of issue but with that being said, we’re also gaining a lot, I feel like, for the community,” said Steve Kidd, who represents the Buchanan District.

“Given that it’s already allowed as far as we’re just looking at height and a little bit of density, I can’t see a problem with it,” said vice-chair Brandon Nicely, who represents the Fincastle District.

The worry about traffic came from residents having to turn right in and right out of the complex on Route 220 south. There is also a potential for a left turn lane from the Route 220 north side into the development. The developers are planning to work with VDOT about the best plan of action for traffic in the area.

“We try to strike a balance between you know, everyone and our residents. And understand that at the end of the day, hopefully, we all come to a conclusion that is advantageous for all,” said Cyrus.

The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision. The two special use permits will be up for public hearing on February 28th.

Developers said if all goes to plan the first building would not open to residents until 2025. With the plan currently for their to be one, two and three bedroom units. With one bedroom units starting around $1,200 a month.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.