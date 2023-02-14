Rec sports referee shortage impacting local leagues

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Youth recreational basketball is in full swing in Montgomery County and Blacksburg, but those leagues aren’t the only ones fighting for officials.

“We compete as a rec department with AAU, and varsity and JV and middle school basketball and so we share a lot of those guys and gals and with that volume of games it’s just it’s been coming up short lately of bodies out there to help us referee,” Montgomery County Parks And Rec’s Chris Slusher said.

He says the department came closing to canceling upcoming games because they had no one to officiate them.

“We have gotten people from Floyd and far away as Bland and Galax calling us up saying they’d be willing to come in and help,” he said.

Blacksburg’s Parks and Recreation department is also fighting the shortage.

“My athletic supervisor has stepped in many times to be a scorekeeper or a referee just to continue the game,” Blacksburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Dean Crane said.

Both departments attribute some of the problem to the amount of unruly fans and parents getting out of hand.

“We hear a lot of amateur reps behind this in the crowd so you know if they’d like to come out and help we’ll take anybody,” Slusher said.

“Everyone is so tense,” Crane said. “The refs are tense, the parents are tense, the players are tense and it should be fun. It should be a kid’s basketball game, not craziness.”

Lee Edney is a basketball official who believes refereeing is a great way to give back.

“It’s a great way to get out there and to learn more about the game you love and to watch the kids grow in the community,” he said.

He says there’s more to officiating than collecting a paycheck.

“We’re not there for the money, we’re there to make sure the kids have a good time,” Edney said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.