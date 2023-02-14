Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead

Wayne D. Harper mugshot
Wayne D. Harper mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City Jail inmate has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of another inmate.

Wayne D. Harper, 35 of Roanoke, was charged February 14, 2023.

About 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Roanoke City Sheriff’s deputies conducting a security check found Harper with blood on himself, and he was put in restrictive housing. Around the same time, another inmate in a cell was found unresponsive, and after treatment from medical personnel, was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS. His name won’t be released until family is notified. No information has been released about a possible cause of death.

Per protocol, the Roanoke Police Department has assumed the lead in the investigation.

Harper was in jail initially on an indecent exposure charge, according to the Roanoke City Jail website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
WDBJ7 photo
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
This loaded handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at...
Bedford County woman stopped from taking loaded gun onto Roanoke flight
Gretna Fatal Shooting in Pittsylvania County... 2.12.23
Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Missing Franklin County dogs found dead
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Dana Reynolds mugshot
Henry County man charged for cocaine, meth offenses
Leaders are focusing on rebuilding relationships
Roanoke’s neighborhood leaders focus on improving relationships to bring down violence
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State