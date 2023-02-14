Roanoke jail inmate charged after second inmate found dead

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City Jail inmate has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of another inmate.

Wayne D. Harper, 35 of Roanoke, was charged February 14, 2023.

About 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Roanoke City Sheriff’s deputies conducting a security check found Harper with blood on himself, and he was put in restrictive housing. Around the same time, another inmate in a cell was found unresponsive, and after treatment from medical personnel, was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS. His name won’t be released until family is notified. No information has been released about a possible cause of death.

Per protocol, the Roanoke Police Department has assumed the lead in the investigation.

Harper was in jail initially on an indecent exposure charge, according to the Roanoke City Jail website.

