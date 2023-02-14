Roanoke’s harm reductionists saving lives with education, clean supplies and naloxone

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week, we’re giving thoughtful examination to the ways our community is working to reduce fatal overdoses and get people with substance use disorder into treatment.

As part of this effort, we’re focusing on harm reduction: a method aimed at keeping people alive long enough to reach recovery.

The efforts in Roanoke have helped hundreds of people to live to see another day.

A note: This article contains mentions of overdosing and self-harm.

These days in Roanoke, hope comes in the back of a van.

“This is the dose buster!” said Courtney Downs, sliding open the van door and jumping in.

This is a van stocked with supplies and compassion, with a woman at the wheel who knows a thing or two about second chances.

“Most of the time we have everything that we need,” she said, surveying its contents.

Downs is a peer recovery advocate at the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition in Roanoke City.

After a lifetime dotted with substance use disorder, she’s found recovery and a purpose.

“I would say one of the best parts of recovery is just discovering myself and who I am,” she said. “And, you know, being able to be vulnerable.”

That vulnerability means sharing her story. All of it.

“For me to be here today, helping people, you know, I had to go through hell on my way out, in order to go back in to help pull people out.”

Downs found recovery once before and a career as a nurse. But a back injury led to narcotics which reawakened her substance use disorder. Addiction took hold of her and everything she had. She lost her home, her kids, her job and her desire to live.

“I had started just kind of burning bridges,” she explained. “I have a saying that I wasn’t just burning bridges, I was torching towns, you know?”

When this reporter reached out to Downs about participating in this story, I didn’t realize we’d actually met once before. It was a bitterly cold January night in 2018. Downs was living under a bridge in southeast Roanoke.

I showed her the story she appeared in, almost exactly five years ago.

“Those were really hard times back then, you know?” she said, wiping away tears, marveling at how different her life is now in comparison.

Downs said during the pandemic a compassionate judge in Salem led her to the Western Virginia Regional Jail’s therapeutic care program and a second chance. She, and the judge, were convinced that without intervention, Downs would not survive the pandemic.

But she might not have gotten to that point without the help of a stranger at a motel who revived her from an overdose.

“I felt hopeless, you know, and at that time, in my life, I think I just wanted to die,” she said. “I think a lot of people, you know, it’s hopelessness.”

At the point of revival, Downs said she was mad. Revival left her sick in withdrawal. With time, her reflection on that moment changed completely.

“I look back, though, and I’m so grateful. That man was like an angel,” she said of her reviver.

Her boss will tell you that angel came bearing the fruits of harm reduction.

“We know this is happening and we just want to keep people alive until they can get the help they need,” said Danny Clawson.

Clawson is the Director of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition. Since 2018, the coalition has worked to fulfill that mission in several ways.

From the van, Downs and other peer recovery advocates distribute naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug. They offer case management and connection to services like food and housing, handing out clothes and hygiene kits. But they might be best known for distributing supplies like clean syringes to help prevent the spread of HIV, STDs and Hepatitis, as well as other life-threatening illnesses like endocarditis.

“So what we’re really about is trying to break that mold of stigma, shame, rejection, isolation and say, ‘Hey, you’re a human being, we love you,’” Clawson said.

Clawson noted that in 2022 the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition served more than 1,500 clients. Those clients were given 19,000 doses of naloxone. And over the year, they reported more than 1,100 overdose reversals.

“I think people are willing to look at new solutions and follow the evidence because what we’ve been doing for the last 100 years, it’s just not working,” they said.

Clawson said they have also worked to vaccinate hundreds of participants against covid, hepatitis and the flu. They helped lead 31 participants to treatment.

“I have more conversations about recovery, you know, then I do have active drug use,” said Downs.

In between serving clients, Downs prepares clean use kits and hygiene supplies to distribute on the van in between collecting data from participants.

Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health reports more than 6,000 have been enrolled in comprehensive harm reduction programs since 2018. And those clients have reported more than 3,400 overdose reversals.

Harm reductionists often point to a Seattle-based study from 2000 in which researchers claimed people who participated in a syringe service program were five times more likely to enter drug treatment than their peers who did not participate.

Clawson said they are collecting data to see what kind of impact statistically their work will have.

But feels certain it’s worthwhile.

”When people ask, ‘What is harm reduction?’ Harm reduction is love,” Clawson said.

But the work of Clawson’s team can only go so far to push back against the avalanche of substance use disorder in the region. There are just three harm reduction units authorized to operate in southwest Virginia.

They continue to battle the onslaught of potent fentanyl and other synthetic drugs naloxone can’t help. Not only that, but Downs said the community needs more resources, like housing, to support stable recovery.

“You look at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, right?” she asks. “And if that basic, you know, human physiological needs are not being met, a person cannot practice higher levels of functioning. If they’re in survival mode, it’s impossible.”

Despite the uphill battle, Downs is buckling down, committed to the delivery of hope.

“There are a lot of people that wrote me off a long time ago,” she said. “…You know, maybe one act of kindness or you know, compassion can, can make a difference.”

Moving forward, they’re working to bring harm reduction to the West Piedmont Region. Clawson said even though the population of Martinsville is about 13,000 people, it reports the same overdose rate as Roanoke City.

The Harm Reduction coalition encourages everyone to carry naloxone. They say you’ll never know when you have an opportunity to save a life.

