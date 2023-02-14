Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Roanoke’s neighborhood leaders focus on improving relationships to bring down violence

Leaders are focusing on rebuilding relationships
Leaders are focusing on rebuilding relationships(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community leaders are coming together to revamp neighborhood associations in the city after recent gun violence.

A meeting Tuesday launched the recreation of the Roanoke President’s Council. Even if your neighborhood doesn’t have an association, this council invites every community member to get involved.

The president emeritus for the Grandin Court neighborhood association explained how neighborhood groups are creating action plans to address ongoing issues within Roanoke City.

“We see these current challenges that are facing the neighborhoods and the city and we think they could benefit from our wisdom, experience and connections,” Freeda Cathcart said.

Leaders are looking to rebuild relationships and develop a peace team hub that focuses on conflict resolution. The president of the Meta Peace Group and the Melrose Rugby Neighborhood Forum explained how focusing on relationships is key.

“What’s causing the violence is what’s happening in relationships, so let’s create new relationships,” Stephen Niamke said. “Let’s rebuild, restructure and reframe. Let’s change those relationships so they’re peaceful and nonviolent.”

The President’s Council carries on the work of Estelle McCadden, a longtime resident and advocate for Roanoke’s neighborhoods. Niamke explained how McCadden would be proud of the revamping efforts.

“I think she would be pleased with what we’re doing, because it’s about non-violence,” Niamke said. “It’s about caring for people in the community.”

McCadden loved her neighborhood, and her successors are hoping to bring that love back into communities. Roanoke resident Amazetta Anderson explained why she is involved with her neighborhood association.

“When I hear gunshots, I’m thinking, ‘Oh God, please don’t let anybody be hurt or dead’,” Anderson said. “We’re suffering an illness, and this illness has created a wound in the people. The wound needs a healing balm.”

Neighborhood groups see the healing balm as reconnecting with the community and holding each other accountable.

“We can care about one another,” Anderson said.

The Roanoke President’s Council is seeking feedback from residents through a community survey.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
WDBJ7 photo
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
This loaded handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at...
Bedford County woman stopped from taking loaded gun onto Roanoke flight
Gretna Fatal Shooting in Pittsylvania County... 2.12.23
Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Colby and Caleb, stolen from Franklin County.
Missing Franklin County dogs found dead
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
Group arrested on drug charges in Bedford Co.
Dana Reynolds mugshot
Henry County man charged for cocaine, meth offenses
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State