Roanoke’s neighborhood leaders focus on improving relationships to bring down violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community leaders are coming together to revamp neighborhood associations in the city after recent gun violence.

A meeting Tuesday launched the recreation of the Roanoke President’s Council. Even if your neighborhood doesn’t have an association, this council invites every community member to get involved.

The president emeritus for the Grandin Court neighborhood association explained how neighborhood groups are creating action plans to address ongoing issues within Roanoke City.

“We see these current challenges that are facing the neighborhoods and the city and we think they could benefit from our wisdom, experience and connections,” Freeda Cathcart said.

Leaders are looking to rebuild relationships and develop a peace team hub that focuses on conflict resolution. The president of the Meta Peace Group and the Melrose Rugby Neighborhood Forum explained how focusing on relationships is key.

“What’s causing the violence is what’s happening in relationships, so let’s create new relationships,” Stephen Niamke said. “Let’s rebuild, restructure and reframe. Let’s change those relationships so they’re peaceful and nonviolent.”

The President’s Council carries on the work of Estelle McCadden, a longtime resident and advocate for Roanoke’s neighborhoods. Niamke explained how McCadden would be proud of the revamping efforts.

“I think she would be pleased with what we’re doing, because it’s about non-violence,” Niamke said. “It’s about caring for people in the community.”

McCadden loved her neighborhood, and her successors are hoping to bring that love back into communities. Roanoke resident Amazetta Anderson explained why she is involved with her neighborhood association.

“When I hear gunshots, I’m thinking, ‘Oh God, please don’t let anybody be hurt or dead’,” Anderson said. “We’re suffering an illness, and this illness has created a wound in the people. The wound needs a healing balm.”

Neighborhood groups see the healing balm as reconnecting with the community and holding each other accountable.

“We can care about one another,” Anderson said.

The Roanoke President’s Council is seeking feedback from residents through a community survey.

