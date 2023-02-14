Birthdays
Science Museum of Western Virginia will name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

You could name a cockroach after your ex for $6
You could name a cockroach after your ex for $6(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia celebrated Valentine’s Day in a way that might make your skin crawl.

You could name a cockroach after your ex or someone you don’t like for $6. However, you could also name a pair of parakeets after you and your significant other for $100.

It’s part of the ‘Hisses and Kisses’ fundraiser for the museum.

The museum’s marketing director explained this year’s fundraiser has been the most successful.

”As we think about it in these past few years doing this fundraiser, it is just a fun way to raise money,” Shannon Allen said. “As anybody knows, therapy can be very costly sometimes and purchasing a $6 hissing cockroach is definitely cheaper than therapy.”

This year’s fundraiser brought in more than $600.

All that money goes toward animal care at the museum.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

