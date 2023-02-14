Birthdays
Senior living residents receive Valentine’s cards

Valentine's Day Cards for seniors
Valentine's Day Cards for seniors(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents of Commonwealth Senior Living in Christiansburg received some Valentine’s Day love on Feb. 14.

The Town of Christiansburg teamed up with the facilities to provide valentines day cards to the residents.

All of Christiansburg’s town departments made cards personalized with residents’ names.

The town says the goal is to help spread some smiles to the residents.

“We really want to get back to the community and make sure that some of the older folks in Christiansburg feel loved and remembered and recognized and as special as they are,” Christiansburg’s Director of Public Relations Christina Edney said.

In total, the town distributed around 120 cards.

