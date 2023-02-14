Solution to a better sleep may start at dentist’s office

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Loud and frequent snoring is a common symptom of obstructive sleep apnea, which causes people to stop breathing from a few seconds to more than a minute at a time.

These breathing pauses are repeated throughout the night, occurring up to hundreds of times during one night of sleep in severe cases.

Here @ Home talks to one dentist about an oral appliance therapy, which uses a custom-fitted mouth guard-like device worn during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway. For many, this device is more comfortable to wear than a CPAP mask.

For more information, visit SWVASleepCenter.com

