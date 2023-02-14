Spring-like warmth dominates most of the week

Warmer than average all this week

Late-week rain may be too much to handle

Brief winter cool down by Saturday

WARM TREND CONTINUES

Any thoughts of wintry weather gest tossed out the door this week as another very warm stretch of weather moves back in. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s and our lows will read in the 40s and 50s starting today.

Temperature Outlook | Next Week (WDBJ Weather)

We will be dry through mid-week so not a bad idea to get outside and enjoy this beautiful temperatures.

We'll see increasing clouds with highs in the 60s.

SOAKING RAIN RETURNS THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Widespread moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall is expected starting Thursday across much of the area and will continue into Friday morning before tapering off. Localized flooding will be possible as a result of an additional .75 to 2″ of rain which is expected to fall.

We’ll need to keep an eye on the creeks and streams as we may notice rises due to our recent wet stretch. The cold ground has a harder time absorbing the excessive water and it tends to runoff.

Our next best chance of rain arrives Thursday into Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

COOLER START TO THE WEEKEND

The late-week soaking will also deliver some cooler weather to start the weekend. However, it actually just takes us back to the low 50s, where we should be for mid-February.

Friday, the high of the day will likely be in the morning with temperatures falling through the rest of the afternoon. It will also turn quite blustery. Saturday will also remain seasonably cool with a high around 50°.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.