Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Surveillance images released of people involved with Danville park damage

Surveillance images of those involved in February 2023 Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in...
Surveillance images of those involved in February 2023 Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in Danville(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has released surveillance photos connected to damage done at Dan Daniel Memorial Park February 9 and 13.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the vehicles and people seen in the attached photos.

Caption

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department via patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Rocky Mount man killed in crash that ended police chase
WDBJ7 photo
Man shot at NW Roanoke apartments
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person
This loaded handgun inside a traveler’s carry-on bag was detected by TSA officers at...
Bedford County woman stopped from taking loaded gun onto Roanoke flight
Gretna Fatal Shooting in Pittsylvania County... 2.12.23
Shooter sought after death in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Averett Aviation
Averett University and Danville Community College partner to offer new aviation program
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville
United Way of Henry County and Martinsville to hire first Spanish-speaking community health worker
Surveillance images of those involved in February 2023 Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in...
Dan Daniel Memorial Park damage in Danville
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State