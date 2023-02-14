Surveillance images released of people involved with Danville park damage

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department has released surveillance photos connected to damage done at Dan Daniel Memorial Park February 9 and 13.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the vehicles and people seen in the attached photos.

Autoplay Caption

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department via patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.