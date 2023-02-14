United Way of Henry County and Martinsville to hire first Spanish-speaking community health worker

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Henry County and Martinsville is hiring a new community health worker who will help serve the Hispanic, Latino and LatinX community.

The organization recently received a $25,000 grant from the Harvest Foundation to hire its first Spanish-speaking community health worker.

The employee will help connect Spanish speakers in the area with health resources.

“If you have someone that looks like you, speaks like you, and have those same shared common interests, you’re able to better relate to that community,” said Karen Millner, United Way Community Health Worker Supervisor. “So, we really feel that having someone come in that is Spanish-speaking is going to be able to address that in that community.”

They plan to hire the new Spanish-speaking community health worker in the next couple of weeks.

