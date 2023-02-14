Birthdays
Virginia House and Senate name budget conferees

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The General Assembly session is scheduled to end in less than two weeks, but budget negotiations between the House and Senate haven’t started.

And that’s beginning to worry lawmakers who hope to adjourn on time.

The House of Delegates appointed members to the budget conference committee on Friday.

Monday afternoon, House Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Scott Co.) encouraged the Senate to come to the table.

“The House has done its job. Our conferees are ready to do their job,” Kilgore said on the floor of the House. “And I think if the process gets started soon, Mr. Speaker, we can come to an agreement on a package to send to the Governor.”

The Senate announced its budget negotiators Monday afternoon.

Conference committee members who represent portions of our area include: Delegate Terry Austin (R-Botetourt) and Senators Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville), Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta Co.) and Steve Newman (R-Bedford Co.).

